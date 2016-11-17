Man brandished stick with a nail in cash machine robbery

Police would like to speak to these two men after a man was confronted at a cash machine by a robber brandishing a stick with a nail in it.

At about 4am on Tuesday October 25, a man in his 50s was drawing money from a cash machine in Mayo Avenue, Bradford, when he was approached by two men.

One of the men, who appeared to be holding the stick, made demands for the cash.

The victim handed it over and the men walked off towards Manchester Road.

Both were described as white and were believed to be in their 20s.

One of them was described as chubby and around 5ft tall.

He was clean shaven and wearing a body warmer and t-shirt with tattoos down both arms.

He was also wearing a hat with a pom pom on top.

The second male is described as being of slim build and having a thin face.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact DC 1251 Whitley at Bradford District CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13160508464, or report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.