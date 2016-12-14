Man charged over shooting of 16-year-old boy in Leeds

A man has appeared in court in Leeds charged over the shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

Remigiusz Kazielski, of Grange Avenue, Harehills, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident, which happened in Nassau Place, also in Harehills, earlier this month.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police today said the 23-year-old had also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, production of cannabis and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

He went before magistrates in Leeds on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, January 9.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the shooting happened close to Nassau Place’s junction with Back Harehills Avenue at about 8.45pm on Sunday, December 4.

The victim went to Leeds General Infirmary with a gunshot wound to his arm later that evening.

He underwent an operation and was afterwards said to be in a “stable condition”.