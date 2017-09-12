Man charged with murder after stabbing in Sheffield

A man has been charged with murder after the stabbing of another man in Sheffield.

Khalid Mokadeh, 21, of The Oval, Firth Park, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today accused of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was arrested following the death of 31-year-old Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori, who was knifed in Wensley Street, Firth Park, just after midnight on Saturday into Sunday.

Mr Al-Sarsoori was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 31-year-old man in Sheffield.



"He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.



"At around 12.00am on Sunday, officers received reports that a man had been seriously injured on the Wensley estate in Firth Park.



"The 31-year-old had suffered suspected stab wounds and was taken to hospital where died a short time later."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



