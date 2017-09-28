Man charged with murder after woman's body found on roadside

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder, following the discovery of a woman's body yesterday.

The suspect has not been named because police have been unable to contact the 29-year-old victim's family.

Her body was found yesterday close to the A15 southbound carriageway, near the slip road for Barton upon Humber.

Humberside Police said: "We have taken the step not to name the 42 year-old man who has been charged as officers investigating the incident have so far not been able to contact the family of the victim. It is important to be able to inform them of the death of their loved one before issuing any further details."