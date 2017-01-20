Man charged with murder of teenager Leonne Weeks in Rotherham

A MAN has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl whose body was found on a pathway in Rotherham on Monday.

Shea Peter Heeley, 18, is accused of murdering 16-year-old Leonne Weeks in Dinnington, South Yorkshire Police said.

Floral tributes have been left after the body of teenageer Leonne Weeks was found on a pathway near Rotherham. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, will appear before magistrates in Sheffield on Saturday.

Leonne’s body was found on a path off Lordens Hill, in Dinnington, by a member of the public at around 10.55am on Monday.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, said: “I’d like to thank Leonne’s family for their patience and support while we continue to conduct inquiries.

“I’d also like to thank members of the local community who have come forward with information so far.

“We are still appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Dinnington on the evening of Sunday 15 January, into the following morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious.”

A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with Leonne’s death was released on bail.

On Wednesday, Leonne’s family paid tribute to their “beautiful daughter and sister”.

In a statement released by police, they said: “She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time and that we are allowed to grieve in private.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.