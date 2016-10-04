Man ‘critical’ after suspected arson at South Yorkshire house

A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire at a house in South Yorkshire that police believe was started deliberately.

Three people needed to be rescued from the blaze which took hold at a two-storey house on Moor Road, Wath-upon-Dearne in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews used ladders to rescue a man and a woman

from windows on the second floor of the property while another woman was led to safety.

According to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire started on the ground floor at around 3.30am.

All three rescued occupants were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

South Yorkshire Police later confirmed that the man, aged 66, was in a “critical” condition.

A spokesperson for the force said that the two rescued women had been discharged from hospital following treatment.

Police also confirmed that a 35-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

South Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area prior to the fire to contact them via the 101 non-emergency number.