Man died four days after collision in Doncaster

A man left fighting for life after a collision in Doncaster last week has died.

Paul Stokes, aged 66, died in hospital yesterday after being involved in a collision in Trafford Way at around 9.15pm on Friday, June 9.

He was struck by a grey Honda Civic travelling on the A638 between the Sidings roundabout and the College Road roundabout.

Earlier this week police issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are particularly keen to trace the driver of a silver BMW they believe may have been travelling along Trafford Way at the time of the collision.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.