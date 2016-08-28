Man dies after being hit by car near Selby

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Selby this morning.

Police were called to the incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A19 just south of Brayton at 8.30am today.

Sadly, the pedestrian – a man in his 40s from the Selby area – died at the scene.

The driver, who is in his 20s and also from Selby, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken into custody where he currently remains as police carry out their investigations.

A formal identification of the deceased man has yet to take place and North Yorkshire Police is not yet in a position to confirm his identity.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, select option 2 and ask for Sean Grey, quoting incident number 12160155899.