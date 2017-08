An elderly man has died after being knocked down by a taxi in Hull city centre.

The collision took place in Ferensway on Sunday at 5.45pm.

Humberside Police today said that the 79-year-old man had been taken to hospital but died from his injuries yesterday.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 444 of 27/08/17.