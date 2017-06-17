Man dies after being struck by lorry on motorway near Sheffield

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the M1 near Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

The 31-year-old victim was in the carriageway on Tinsley viaduct close to junction 34 of the motorway when he was struck by the white heavy goods lorry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed.

No one else was injured in the incident, which happened just before 2pm yesterday.

The M1 was closed northbound until around 7.30pm.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to ring South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 521 of June 16.