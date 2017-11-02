Man dies after boat capsized on River Aire in Leeds

A man from Hull has died after falling into the River Aire in Leeds when a boat capsized earlier this week.

The 60-year-old was one of two workmen being carried on the boat when it overturned at Thwaite Gate in Stourton on Monday afternoon.

He was in a serious condition when he was rescued from the water and taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he passed away last night.

The second man was taken to hospital suffering the effects of shock and hypothermia.

West Yorkshire Police today said that its officers were continuing to work with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.