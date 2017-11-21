Man dies after car crashes into wall in Wakefield

Have your say

A man has died after the car he was travelling in collided with a wall in Wakefield.

Emergency services were called to Queens Drive, Ossett, following the crash involving a Peugeot car at about 10pm last night (Monday).

A 56-year-old man, from Horbury, was treated at the scene, but West Yorkshire Police today confirmed he died from his injuries.

The car collided with a stone wall on Queens Drive, at the junction with Station Road.

The force has today issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 264 Wilson on 101.