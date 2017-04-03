Man dies after drop from shopping centre balcony in Yorkshire

A man has died after dropping from a balcony inside a Hull shopping centre.

Humberside Police said officers were called to Princes Quay shortly before 6.40pm following reports of a man having suffered serious injuries after a drop from a balcony near the cinema.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident is now under way, but police has said they are not treating it as suspicious.

Anyone who saw the incident but has not yet come forward is asked to do so by calling 101 and quoting log 528 of April 3.