Man dies after early hours collision near Boroughbridge

Police have confirmed that a man has died after a collision near Boroughbridge in the early hours of today.

The collision occurred shortly before 5.30am at Stump Cross on the A168 and involved an HGV lorry and a black Skoda Fabia.

The driver of the Skoda, a 38 year old man from the Cleveland area was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has now fully re-opened.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Dial 101 and speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote incident number NYP-21112-17-0038 when passing on information.