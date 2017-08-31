Man dies after falling seriously ill at Leeds Bus Station

A man has died after falling seriously ill at Leeds Bus Station earlier today.
Emergency services were called by staff at the station in New York Street just after 12.30pm.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man in his 70s had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary in a serious condition and died a short time later.
He said the circumstances of the man's death were not believed to be suspicious and his family had been informed.
