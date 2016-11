A man has died after a two-car crash in York today (Saturday).

It happened on Gale Lane, when a black Peugeot Expert and a Vauxhall Zafira were involved in a collision at 11.45am.

The driver of the Peugeot was rushed to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.