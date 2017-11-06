Man dies in bridge fall

Police have confirmed that a man died in a fall from Scarborough's Spa Bridge on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 10.40pm after the force had received calls that a man in a distressed state had fallen from the bridge.

Police officers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics attended but the man, believed to have been in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.