Man dies in three-car crash near Hull

A man has died after a collision on a major road near Hull.

The crash happened at around 5.30am this morning (Monday) on the A180 eastbound, near Barnetby Top.

One man suffered fatal injuries during the three-car collision, Humberside Police said.

There have been severe delays on the stretch of road affecting North East Lincolnshire and parts of East Yorkshire as a result of the crash.

Part of the road is still closed while police investigations take place at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 70 of September 4, 2017.