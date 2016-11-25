Man found collapsed in street

People are being asked to avoid an area in Bradford while police investigate the death of a man who was found collapsed in the street earlier this morning.

West Yorkshire Police were called by ambulance staff at 5.16am after a man, thought to be in his 50s, was found collapsed in Thornton Road.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the man was pronounced dead, a short time later.

A police spokesperson said that enquiries are at a very early stage, but the death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.