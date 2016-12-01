Man found jewellery burglar inside his home

A man returned home and found a burglar inside his bedroom stealing jewellery in Grimsby.

The break-in happened at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 30 in Station Road.

The 47-year-old returned to his home and found a burglar coming out of his bedroom.

He threatened the victim, before running through the house and out of a patio door, which had previously been smashed to gain entry.

The burglar then fled white bicycle on Station Road towards the Great Coates church.

Various items of jewellery were stolen in the incident.

The suspect is described as white, in his late teens to early 20s, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a light grey hooded top and carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, and quote log 262 of 30/11/16 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.