Man found unconscious with head injuries after leaving Yorkshire Dales pub

A man was found unconscious with serious injures after leaving a pub in the Yorkshire Dales.

Police appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened at around 10am on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man was found unconscious on a road towards Newbiggin in Wensleydale after leaving the White Rose pub in Askrigg on foot.

He was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where he remains in a serious condition.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police need to piece together the man’s movements from leaving Askrigg to being found in the road and are appealing to anyone who was the area around midnight on Saturday night, or was traveling along the Askrigg to Newbiggin road, to contact them.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask or Northallerton Serious Crime Team or email christopher.parker-beagrie@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk"