Man found with extreme pornography and child abuse images at Doncaster home avoids prison

A 43-year-old man, who was found to be in possession of extreme pornography and dozens of images depicting child abuse when officers raided his Doncaster home, has avoided prison.

Prosecuting, Robert Sandford, told Sheffield Crown Court that when officers went to search Kevin Heywood's then home in St Edwin Reach, Dunscroft, Doncaster the 43-year-old answered the door wearing a dressing gown and was showing signs of 'nervousness and anxiety'.

He said officers recovered a number of electronic from throughout Heywood's property including two laptops and two Samsung Galaxy phones, one of which was found on his bathroom floor.

Following a forensic examination of Heywood's devices, specialists found one image legally defined as 'extreme pornography' which Mr Sandford said showed a naked female in pain, constrained by rope.

In addition, Heywood was also found to be in possession of one Category A image - defined as those which show children being raped - as well as one Category B image and 41 Category C images.

Mr Sandford told the court: "In interview the defendant made no comment.

"In terms of his criminal history, he's 43-years-old and has no previous matters recorded against him."

Mr Sandford explained that despite Heywood's offending being brought to light in August 2015, the matter only came before the court last month.

Heywood pleaded guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image and to possession of indecent images on August 22, 2017.

Nicholas Hales, defending, told the court: "Those really nasty photos that came into his possession were because he started a conversation with others. He didn't download them, they appeared on his computer."

Mr Hales told the court that Heywood's offending had led to him being evicted from his Doncaster home and to him feeling like he needed to resign from his job after disclosing the nature of the offences he had committed.

Recorder Patrick Palmer sentenced Heywood, now of Ellis Road, Billinge, Wigan to a three year community order, as well as a 10 day rehabilitation activity requirement order and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Recorder Palmer said: "These are serious offences, and I view them as passing the custody threshold.

"However, you pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, they were committed in 2015 and you have not offended since and I'm told they were committed when you were at an extremely low ebb."