Man had ‘gun’ outside Leeds school

Police made an arrest after receiving reports yesterday of a man carrying a weapon outside a school in Leeds.

Officers were called to the Leeds East Academy site in South Parkway, Seacroft, shortly after 2.30pm.

The school is understood to have asked students to remain calm and stay inside while police investigated.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said it had been reported the man was armed.

“Officers attended and arrested a man for possession of an imitation firearm,” she said.