A man is being held by police after a teenage girl was allegedly raped walking to school in Rotherham on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said a 47-year-old man was this morning (Thursday) arrested, following the alleged rape in the Canklow area of Rotherham earlier this week.

Police were called on Monday after reports that a 15-year-old girl had been attacked in a wooded area off Rother View Road.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the community since Monday.