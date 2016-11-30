Man held on suspicion of murder after death in Bradford

A man has been held on suspicion of murder after a man died in Bradford yesterday (Tuesday).

Police were called to an address in Ascot Parade, Bradford at 5.40pm following reports of that a man had collapsed.

Emergency services attended and found a man, who is believed to be in his fifties, with serious head injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 47-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is now in custody.

The force said enquiries are continuing.