Man held over Lindsay murder bailed

A 63-year-old arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lindsay Jo Rimer has been released on police bail.

Lindsay, 13, was last seen on November 7, 1994, when she went to buy cornflakes from a shop in Hebden Bridge.

Lindsay Jo Rimer

Her body was found in the Rochdale Canal the following April.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries, West Yorkshire Police said this evening.

A new appeal for information on what happened to her was launched just last week.

Last week, Lindsay’s mother Geri Rimer said: “It will be 22 years that we have been making these appeals, 22 years of complete anguish and heartbreak and still nobody has come forward.

“I know that the answer to this is in Hebden Bridge and somebody knows what happened to my daughter and I am begging them, begging them, just to come forward and tell us what happened to her.”