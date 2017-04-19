Man held over pensioner’s death following crash ‘altercation’

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a pensioner.

Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to a collision between a motorbike and a car at around 9pm on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Boot and Shoe Inn in Grassmoor, near Chesterfield, and police said an altercation between two men took place.

A 74-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The arrested man remains in custody and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the pensioner’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.