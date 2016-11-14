Man hit by glass bottle outside Yorkshire nightclub

A man suffered cuts to his face after being hit by a glass bottle outside a nightclub.

Police said the incident, outside a nightclub in Sea Road, Cleethorpes, took place between 2.50am and 3.05am on Saturday.

The victim, 22, was struck by the bottle as he walked away from an argument.

He was treated for cuts to his face after the incident.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2228208.