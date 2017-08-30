Man hit in face after trying to stop women arguing in Huddersfield pub

A man was hit in the face after trying to stop an argument between two women in a Huddersfield pub.

Police are today appealing for witnesses after the 29-year-old victim was assaulted in The Old Wireworks on Acre Street, between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, August 17. He required hospital treatment for a cut to the eyebrow.

The culprit is described as male, of stocky build, aged in his early 20s, six foot tall with a barbed wire/tribal tattoo on his upper arm.

PC Joanne Lukacs said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who either witnessed this incident or recalls seeing a man matching the suspect’s description in The Old Wireworks or nearby on Sunday night.

“Anyone with information should either call us directly on 101 or speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”