Man hospitalised after fire in Leeds flat

A man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Leeds flat today.

Firefighters were called to Deanswood Garth in Moortown shortly after 11am.

A fire service spokesman said a 64-year-old had suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Crews from Moortown and Cookridge used four sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels while putting out the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation was also used to clear the smoke from the flat.