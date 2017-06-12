Man hunted over sex attack on Yorkshire street

A man is being hunted over a sex attack on a woman walking along a Sheffield street in broad daylight.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was walking along Commonside and Hands Road, Crookes, when she was followed by a man who touched her '"inappropriately" before walking away.

The victim helped police produce an E-fit of her attacker, who struck at around 3pm on Monday, May 15.

He was 5ft 9ins, black, around 30-years-old and well built. It is thought that he was wearing a black bandana at the time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An unknown man is believed to have followed the woman for a short distance, before inappropriately touching her and walking away from the scene.

"The woman was not injured but has been left shaken by the incident.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, an E-fit image of a suspect has been issued by police who would now like to hear from anyone who may recognise the individual or who may have witnessed the incident."