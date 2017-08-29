Man hurt in shooting after Leeds West Indian Carnival

A man was injured after a shooting in Leeds after the city's West Indian Carnival event.

Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital after he suffered an injury to his arm following a firearm discharge in Chapeltown at around 2.20am yesterday (Monday).

Officers have now arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the offence, which took place on Cowper Street, off Chapeltown Road.

The shooting followed celebrations in Chapeltown as the area hosted Leeds' 50th West Indian Carnival yesterday.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said: “I would like to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about this incident.

“I would like to reassure communities that the police take all firearms incidents very seriously and we have specialist officers in the Force’s Firearms Team who are on standby to offer support and safeguarding measures to those involved.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13170396357.