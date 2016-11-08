Man in court on Syria terror charges after arrest in Batley

A 30-year-old Batley man appeared in court today accused of giving an undercover police officer cash for a trip to Syria to join Islamic State.

Ghulam Hussain, of Track Road in Batley, is charged with two offences contrary to the Terrorism Act.

Wearing a long white robe with a dark jumper on top, the bearded defendant appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He was arrested as part of a pre-planned “intelligence-led investigation” by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit and is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for committing an act of terrorism, and engaging in conduct with the intention of assisting another person to commit an act of terrorism.

He is alleged to have bought a plane ticket to travel to Pakistan later this month and return a week later via Turkey, and obtaining credit cards by providing false details of employment and income.

Hussain is also accused of giving an undercover officer money to fund accommodation for a journey to Syria to join IS, also known as Daesh, and providing the officer with advice on various topics including airport security.

His lawyer Riyaz Shaikh indicated his client would be pleading not guilty.

Hussain was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on November 17.