Man in court over £50,000 heroin and crack stash found in Sheffield house

A man is due in court today over the discovery of heroin and crack cocaine, worth £50,000, in a Sheffield house.

Bilal Baz, of Holtwood Road, Burngreave, is accused of possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The 21-year-old was charged following a police raid of a house in Holtwood Road, Burngreave, in the early hours of yesterday.

Drugs worth £50,000 were seized along with a quantity of cash.

Baz is also charged with possession of a bladed article following the seizure of a large combat knife earlier this year.