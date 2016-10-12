Man in critical condition after being hit by car

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in West Yorkshire.

The 51-year-old suffered serious injuries, which are believed to be life threatening, when was knocked down in Crossflats last night.

Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision in Keighley Road, close to the junction with Micklethwaite Lane.

It happened at about 7.30pm and involved a blue Hyundai i10, which was travelling towards Riddlesden.

The car driver, a 74-year-old man, was spoken to at the scene by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the car or the pedestrian beforehand, it is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log *1480 of 11 October.