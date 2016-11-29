Man in critical condition after collision with taxi

A 74 year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital with head injuries after he was involved in a collision with a taxi today.

It happened at around 9.38am on Hirst Lane at Saltaire as the man was crossing the road

Sgt Andrew Gudgeon from West Yorkshire Police, said: “This serious collision occurred at a busy time of the morning on a well-used side road that runs off Bingley Road in Saltaire. I believe there would have been many people on foot, driving and using public transport in the locality at the time and I am appealing for anyone with information to speak with us as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should telephone 101, quoting Police log reference 343 of 29/11/2016 or speak directly with PC 6536 Lajszczuk via 101.