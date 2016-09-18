Man in critical condition after incident outside York McDonald’s

A man has been left in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries outside a fast food restaurant in York.

Police said the 29-year-old was struck in the head after being involved in an argument with another man at around 5.30pm outside McDonald’s, on Blake Street, yesterday (Saturday).

He fell to the pavement and suffered serious head injuries after the incident.

A 15-year-old boy was also assaulted during the incident, police said.

The victim is now receiving treatment at Hull Royal Infirmary but is in a critical condition.

Police said a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and assault and remains in custody.

Anyone who saw the incident, and has not already given the details to the police, is asked to call 101 and select option 2 to ask for York Serious Crime Team.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference number 12160169643 in connection with the incident.