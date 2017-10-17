Man in critical condition in hospital after being hit by car in Leeds

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Leeds last night.

The 30-year-old man was walking with another man in Middleton Road, Morley, when he was knocked down.

West Yorkshire Police today said that a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling towards Morley, had struck the man as he walked in the carriageway near to the junction with Clough Street.

A spokesman said: "The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

"The Corsa initially left the scene of the collision but returned about 30 minutes later.

"The driver of the Corsa, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in custody."

Now the force is seeking witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 10.40pm.

The spokesman said: "Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the circumstances leading up to it or witnessed the manner of driving of the Corsa.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from any with dashcam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 0709 Dale Brown of the SRANS East team via 101, quoting reference 13170481545.