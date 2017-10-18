Search

Man in custody after rooftop stand-off in Hull

A section of Beverley Road in Hull was closed while police tried to bring a man down from the roof of a property. Picture: Google
A man has been taken into custody following a stand off on a rooftop in Hull which lasted more than 12 hours.

Police closed off a section of Beverley Road yesterday afternoon, with only limited access for people wishing to enter properties inside the cordon.

The road remains closed to vehicles and pedestrians between Fountain Road and Freetown Way, even though the man has now come down from the roof.

A Humberside Police spokesman said the road would not reopen until the carriageway had been cleared of debris.