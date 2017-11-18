Man in hospital after assault during car-jacking

A man is in hospital with head injuries after he was assaulted by a gang who demanded the keys to his car.

The car, a blue 2015 reg Audi RS6 V8, was stolen during the robbery in Birchlands Avenue, Wilsden, at around 8.15pm on Friday night.

Detectives in Bradford are now appealing for information to the attack, described as "wanton violence".

The victim, a man in his 50s, had just parked up his vehicle when he was confronted by a group of males who made demands for his vehicle keys. He was struck from behind during the incident and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life threatening head injuries.

The four men are understood to have driven to the residential address in another vehicle.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford District CID, said: “This appears to have been a group looking for a high-value car to steal, who have then used force to get what they want.

“We will not tolerate this kind of wanton violence in our communities and are making significant enquiries to identify those involved.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and from our initial enquiries believe that the victim’s Audi RS6 was driven off in convoy with another vehicle.

“We would urge anyone who has seen these vehicles after this offence to please get in contact.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our ongoing investigation is asked to either call Bradford District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170538835 or, if they wish to do so, to pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”