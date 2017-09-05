Man in hospital after car collides with road sign and wall in Bradford

Have your say

A man has been seriously injured after a car collided with a road sign and a wall in Bradford.

The crash happened at around 3.10pm yesterday (Monday), on Queen's Road, near Bolton Road.

Police said a white Suzuki Swift collided with a road sign and a wall during the collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a 41-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and remains in hospital, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting log number 1013 of September 4.