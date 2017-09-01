Man in hospital after stabbing in Sheffield

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in an attack in Sheffield.

The 35 -year-old was found injured in a house in Ashberry Gardens, Upperthorpe, at around 10am yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man had been stabbed in his arm and leg

It is believed that he was attacked elsewhere in Sheffield.

A police probe into the incident is now underway.

The stab victim was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a serious but stable condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 10am yesterday morning, emergency services attended a house in Ashberry Gardens, Upperthorpe, following concerns for a man.

"On arrival, the man, aged 35, was taken to hospital with stab wounds to an arm and leg.

"The incident is thought to have taken place at a different location in Upperthorpe, Sheffield and enquiries are now ongoing in relation to this incident.

"The man’s injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition."

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.