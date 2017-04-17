Man in hospital after suspected assault outside Driffield bar

A man suffered serious head injuries following a suspected assault outside a bar in Driffield.

The victim, 24, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary after the incident outside Georges Bar, Market Walk, at 3.20am this morning (Monday).

He sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries .

Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulted and remains in custody.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Localised enquiries have been conducted and a number of witnesses have been identified.

"Any witnesses who have not spoken to the police should call us on 101 quoting log 77 of 17/04/17."