Man in serious condition in hospital after boat overturned on River Aire in Leeds

A man remains seriously ill in hospital today after being plunged into the River Aire in Leeds while working on the city's flood alleviation scheme.

Police received a report shortly before 12.45pm yesterday that a boat carrying two workmen had overturned on the river at Thwaite Gate, Hunslet.

A spokesman said: "Emergency services attended the scene and one of the men was rescued from the water and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary in a serious condition.

"The other man was accounted for nearby and was taken to hospital suffering the effects of shock and hypothermia."

A crime scene was put in place while the circumstances were investigated.

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.