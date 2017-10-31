Man inflicted ‘shocking injuries’ in attack on baby

A MAN left a baby with “shocking injuries” after losing his temper and shaking her, a court heard.

Jordan Harrison was jailed for three years after a court heard the baby suffered bleeding to the brain as a result of the attack.

Leeds Crown Court heard the baby may suffer sight and hearing problems as a result of Harrison’s behaviour.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said the offending came to light after the baby was taken to hospital in Pontefract suffering from seizures and vomiting.

The baby was later transferred to an intensive care unit at Leeds General Infirmary where doctors concluded she had received “non-accidental” injuries. The prosecutor said she had suffered bleeding to the brain, eyes and ears, bruising to her body as well as rib and leg fractures. Harrison was interviewed and initially claimed he had dropped the baby. He also said he may have been rough with the child when playing. Harrison said he had recorded footage of the baby after she began making groaning noises and had made internet searches for “seizures” and “fitting”.

He later admitted to officers that he had not tried to get medical help for the baby when the seizures occurred. Mr Ahmed said it was still too early to tell if the baby would suffer lasting injuries.

Harrison, 23, of Ambler Street, Castleford, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and child neglect. Stephen Welford, mitigating, said: “There was an episode where he shook the child.” Mr Welford said Harrison had no previous convictions and was sorry for what he had done.

Jailing Harrison, The Recorder of Leeds, judge Peter Collier, QC, said: “It must have been apparent to you that what had been happening to her at your hands had caused these injuries.”