Man injured after 'hit and run' on major Leeds road as police close road and launch investigation

A major Leeds has been closed in both directions tonight after a man was injured in a 'hit and run' collision.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that a man aged in his twenties was injured but "conscious and breathing" after the collision at around 5.35pm on the A58 Roundhay Road in Harehills.

A driver had failed to stop after the incident, but it is not yet known what type of vehicle the person was using.

Gledhow Road was closed for some time - with traffic diverted to Roseville Road - but has since been reopened, police said.

Anyone who was a witness or who has information about the collision is asked to call 101.