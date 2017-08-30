Man injured during BMW robbery in Bradford

A man suffered a slight head injury when his car was robbed in Bradford.

Police are appealing for information following the offence about 3pm yesterday.

A man in his forties was returning to his silver BMW in Portsmouth Avenue after making a delivery of phone cards to a nearby shop.

He was then approached by two men in dark clothing who demanded the keys to his vehicle. One struck him with what is thought to be a piece of wood.

One of the men then grabbed the keys from the victim, while the other jumped into a silver 4x4 vehicle parked close by.

Both vehicles drove off towards Otley Road.

The victim suffered a slight head injury which required hospital treatment.

Police described both culprits as Asian.

Detective Constable Ailsa Jones, of Bradford District CID, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

“We believe both vehicles drove off towards Barkerend, so we would also ask for anyone who may have seen these vehicles in convoy to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170398571.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.