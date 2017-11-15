Man interviewed under cautioned after damage caused to Scarborough road during 'car cruise'

Have your say

A man has been interviewed under cautioned by police after damage was caused to a road in Scarborough.

Royal Albert Drive was damaged during a 'car cruise' event in Scarborough on October 15.

And today, police said a 24-year-old man has been interviewed under caution in relation to the offence.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers have now submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a prosecution decision in relation to the offences of dangerous driving and criminal damage over £5,000.

"Police investigating the incident have thanked members of the public who came forward with information during the investigation."