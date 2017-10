A man was rescued early this morning after imapling himself on a metal fence in York.

Fire crews from from York, Acomb and an incident support unit from Tadcaster were drafted in to help the police and ambulance service free the man who had fallen whilst climbing a fence at around 4.20am.

He ended up with his thigh imapled on the railing at Moore Avenue, York. Crews used hydraulic cutting gear and manpower to free the man who was then handed him over into the care of the ambulance service.