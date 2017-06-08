Man jailed for being drunk and abusive on plane to Doncaster

A man has been jailed for a year for being drunk and abusive on a plane which landed at Doncaster.

Juris Terentjevs, aged 30, was travelling from the Latvian capital of Riga when he was found to be drunk and verbally abusive.

Terentjevs, from Fifth Avenue, Goole, was jailed for 12 months at Sheffield Crown Court for endangering a person on an aircraft and being drunk on an aircraft after pleading guilty.

Andris Vagals, 27, of Barmby Road, Pocklington, who was travelling with Terentjevs, was handed a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, for being drunk on an aircraft.

PC John Venables, from the airport policing group, said: “Terentjevs was argumentative and abusive towards passengers from the second he boarded the plane.

“The two men were both drunk when they boarded the flight, and continued drinking throughout the flight, hiding their alcohol from staff on the aircraft.

“Throughout the two hour 45 minute flight, Terentjevs was hostile and threatening towards another passenger. No doubt fuelled by the excessive amount of alcohol he had consumed, his behaviour was abusive and threatening towards another passenger he was sat next to.

“When spoken to by the crew, he again completely lost his temper and as such as the plane came in to land, the pilot asked that police attend and meet the aircraft, which we did before removing both men from the plane.

“Their behaviour was totally unacceptable and both passengers and crew felt threatened and intimated by their actions. I’m pleased they owned up to their irresponsible conduct on that day.

“Ensuring that passengers and crew are safe on flights is just one part of our role and I hope this sends out a message that foolish behaviour through drink where it creates fear or causes distress will absolutely not be tolerated.”